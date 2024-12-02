Mews, a hospitality cloud provider, has announced the integration of digital hotel room keys directly into guests’ smartphone wallets in partnership with Vingcard.

As one of the first property management systems (PMS) to feature native wallet-based room access—eliminating the need for third-party apps or middleware—Mews aims to improve hotel automation, providing travellers with better stays and more control over their arrival experience.

Building on its app-based key solution, Mews now allows guests to securely access and store hotel room keys in their smartphone’s wallet directly from their browser. With a single tap, guests can hold their phone or compatible wearable device near the door’s reader to unlock it, removing the need for traditional key cards or additional app downloads.

The new feature is a result of a collaboration between Vingcard, an ASSA ABLOY company, and Mews, and it will be available to all properties with compatible door locks.

Mews’ research found that more than a third of guests say a perfect hotel would have keyless room entry. Additionally, 70% of users would skip the front desk line entirely if they had the chance. The introduction of wallet-based digital keys removes the hassle of bulky keys and waiting in line at the front desk. Guests can check in faster, easily receive their room keys through the guest portal, and go directly to their rooms without delay.

Practical case – Hey Lou HOTELS uses mobile key integration

The first Mews customer to introduce the new wallet-based digital keys is Hey Lou HOTELS, allowing guests to unlock their rooms using their smartphone wallet keys.

Implementing mobile access not only optimises the guest experience but also reduces the operational workload for hotel staff. As demonstrated at Hey Lou HOTELS, decreasing front desk queues and the number of visits for lost keys enables teams to focus more on providing excellent customer service, while reduced key card handling improves security and sustainability.