Mastercard has announced a series of strategic agreements in Ethiopia, signing a Reseller Partnership Agreement with StarPay Financial Services and a separate digital finance agreement with Choice Microfinance Institution.

Both organisations operate under the EagleLion System Technology Group, signalling a coordinated effort to develop an integrated digital finance ecosystem spanning payments and lending within the country.

Financial inclusion across Ethiopia

Under the reseller agreement, StarPay will market, distribute, and resell Mastercard's payment solutions in Ethiopia, positioning the fintech firm as a key distributor of Mastercard's infrastructure within the local market. The collaboration is designed to expand digital payment adoption, support merchant access, and enable cross-border transaction capabilities for Ethiopian businesses and consumers. StarPay launched earlier in 2026 in partnership with the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.

The agreement with Choice Microfinance, described as Ethiopia's first fully digital microfinance institution, focuses on rolling out Mastercard-enabled financial services targeting underserved segments. The initiative will prioritise access to digital credit and inclusive banking solutions as part of a broader financial inclusion agenda.

The agreements were formalised at a joint signing ceremony attended by senior executives from Mastercard and EagleLion. Shehryar Bakht Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa at Mastercard, signed on behalf of the company alongside Ledetu Tekle, CEO of StarPay. The partnerships reflect growing momentum in Ethiopia's financial technology landscape, where demand for interoperable and internationally connected payment systems is increasing alongside broader digital economic development.

Just at the beginning of the month, Mastercard expanded its collaboration with Scale to simplify card issuance for fintech companies and non-financial institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement was set to introduce a unified integration model designed to minimise the complexity involved in rolling out virtual and physical card programmes. Additionally, the decision advanced a previous agreement between the two companies announced in 2024, moving forward from that earlier stage towards active market deployment.