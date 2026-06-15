dLocal has identified Singapore as its strategic anchor in Asia Pacific, supporting pay-in and pay-out expansion across the region and into emerging markets globally.

Uruguay-based dLocal, a cross-border payment platform focused on emerging markets, has expended it strategic presence in the Asia Pacific, with Singapore serving as its regional hub. The company's Chief Revenue Officer, John O’Brien, described Singapore as an important strategic gateway for engaging with APAC markets and connecting with emerging economies worldwide, citing the country's regulatory framework, concentration of financial talent, and regional connectivity as the primary factors behind the designation.

dLocal currently connects businesses across more than 60 countries and territories, supports over 1,000 localised payment methods, and serves enterprises in cross-border e-commerce, internet platforms, gaming, and mobility services. Its platform covers collections, payouts, fund disbursement, reconciliation, settlement, compliance, and risk management through an integrated end-to-end service model.

APAC market context and compliance approach

APAC's payment ecosystem is characterised by widespread adoption of localised payment methods, including alternative payments, local digital wallets, and open banking solutions, a more mature and diversified landscape than dLocal's existing footprints in Latin America and Africa. The region's growth trajectory is supported by rising internet penetration and expanding middle-class consumer groups across multiple markets.

dLocal's approach in the region is built around compliance as a foundational requirement, with the company participating in local industry forums and developing partnership networks to support capital flow connectivity between APAC and global emerging markets.

Industry trends shaping the outlook

dLocal's Chief Revenue Officer identified three trends expected to shape cross-border payments: stricter data localisation requirements, government-led modernisation of payment infrastructure, and broader adoption of emerging financial technologies. The company plans to continue investing in global talent development and cross-regional collaboration capabilities as it builds out its Singapore hub.

No figures on current APAC transaction volumes or the number of Singapore-based partnerships have been disclosed.