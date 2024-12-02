Mastercard and Pay4You, a self-service payment portal, have announced a new partnership to deliver an optimal tail spend management solution for corporations across Europe.

This collaboration utilises Mastercard’s Virtual Card Network (VCN) technology to ensure card acceptance, offering an optimal and efficient solution for corporations to manage their tail spend.

Tail spend refers to the portion of a company’s expenditures that are not actively managed by the procurement department. It typically accounts for 20% of a company’s total spend, including high-volume, low-value transactions that are often overlooked but can represent a significant portion of the total number of transactions.

By integrating Pay4You’s platform with Mastercard’s virtual card technology, corporations can reduce costs, increase process efficiency, and ensure compliance while offering employees a better user experience.

Customers choosing Pay4You can benefit from:

Custom implementation: services tailored to the user’s needs with the information they want;

One full-service vendor: replacing all ad hoc vendor set-up and maintenance;

One monthly invoice: consolidated and data-enriched;

Unified PayFlow: select virtual card or bank transfer per purchase;

Dedicated support team: tasked to maximise customers’ ROI on tail spend.

Additionally, this partnership will also help issuers capture new flows on cards that are typically used for A2A payments. Furthermore, the initiative supports Mastercard’s mission to increase efficiency in the payments ecosystem. Pay4You will also leverage Mastercard’s latest features in embedded VCN technology, which enables optimal and simplified onboarding among banks, platforms, and corporates, to accelerate the adoption of virtual cards.

Other Mastercard’s partnerships

In July 2025, Mastercard partnered with Octet Türkiye to address the cash management and installment payment needs of businesses in the MENA region. By using Octet Türkiye's expertise in trade facilitation and corporate credit card payments, this solution allowed businesses to make extended or installment payments while enabling sellers to collect invoice amounts immediately.