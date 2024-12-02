Mangopay partners with Filmo, Kuarere and Webel

These collaborations expand Mangopay's presence in sectors such as media, entertainment, and home delivery services. Filmo, established three years ago, is a B2B2C platform facilitating the rental of audiovisual equipment securely. It has 5,000 users and EUR 3.5 million worth of registered audiovisual products. Filmo recently launched its B2B service.

According to the official press release, Webel, a B2C platform, has seen rapid growth, increasing tenfold in both 2022 and 2023, with EUR 2.5 million in bookings last year. The platform, available in 13 Spanish cities, offers on-demand home services across over 30 categories.

Kuarere, a C2B platform, offers space rental for audiovisual productions and events, featuring over 4,000 properties across Spain. It caters to both professional and amateur content creators.

Regarding these new developments, representatives from Mangopay in Spain expressed their excitement, highlighting the company's role in driving growth and innovation for its clients.

Some background on Mangopay

Established in 2013, Mangopay offers a modular payment infrastructure for the platform economy. Its end-to-end solution covers platform payment needs, including pay-in, payout, fraud prevention, and FX.

In May 2024, Mangopay launched an AI-enabled fraud prevention solution for its customers. In a bid to safeguard against evolving threats, the company introduced a Fraud Prevention solution that offers a fully integrated and payment processor-agnostic AI-enabled cybersecurity service. The new solution focused on protecting against account takeover by bots and humans, reseller fraud, payment fraud, chargebacks, and return abuse.

By making it customisable to the user’s needs, Mangopay aimed to allow increased protection for platforms to safeguard against existing and emerging threats, such as real-time fraud detection, darknet insights, and device fingerprinting.

In March 2024, UK-based luxury hotel guest experience management platform Eleanor collaborated with Mangopay in order to launch a customised payment solution for its clients. By leveraging its suite of applications and services, the luxury hotel guest experience management platform aimed to provide improved hotels and resorts with concierge technology. In essence, this process optimised the manner in which guest products were being managed, including paying bills, booking excursions and making reservations at restaurants.

For more information about Mangopay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.