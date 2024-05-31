Mangopay introduces fraud prevention solution

In a bid to safeguard against evolving threats, Mangopay introduced a Fraud Prevention solution that offers a fully integrated and payment processor-agnostic AI-enabled cybersecurity service. The new solution focuses on guarding against account takeover by bots and humans, reseller fraud, payment fraud, chargebacks, and return abuse. By making it customisable to the user’s needs, Mangopay aims to allow increased protection for platforms to safeguard against existing and emerging threats, such as real-time fraud detection, darknet insights, and device fingerprinting.
Furthermore, Mangopay’s Fraud Prevention solution was developed to safeguard ecommerce, marketplace, and fintech platforms, whilst reducing difficulties for legitimate end users. The solution allows platforms to access real-time notifications on transaction recommendations and sort fraud inquiries to get data on transactional outcomes. Platforms can also utilise machine learning to investigate fraudulent techniques and suspicious user behaviour, as well as to benefit from device fingerprinting techniques to identify and track devices leveraged at the checkout to support the confirmation of end-customer identity.
Mangopay’s officials highlighted that, by launching the Fraud Prevention solution, the company aims to address current difficulties in the payments landscape. The main capabilities of the service lay in its ability to make data-driven decisions utilising unique financial and behavioural datasets. The company’s integrity modules integrated into its ecosystem allow clients to deploy fraud prevention and compliance frameworks, thus providing them with fully managed services for smaller clients and extending to a studio for both custom and customisable fraud and compliance presents and models made to fit the specific requirements of bigger clients.
