Lynck has partnered with Mastercard to offer Open Banking payments Pay by Bank solutions.

The two companies aim to offer secure and simple A2A online payments. Customers simply select ‘Pay by Bank’ when they check out, choose their preferred bank, and confirm the payment by logging in via their online banking account. Merchants receive real-time confirmation of the payment.

Pay by Bank secured by Mastercard

Lynck Solution GmbH is a German payment service provider that supports businesses in accepting payments both online and at the POS. Its focus is on offering secure and innovative payment processing solutions, such as risk and payment management and control. The company provides a platform for processing payments with various methods, both online and at physical locations, and secure payment processing and risk management, utilising advanced technologies and fraud prevention methods.

The new solution offers real-time payments directly from the user’s account with instant confirmation without the need for third parties. With a simple API connection and low-cost transactions, the Lynck-Mastercard service is European and GDPR compliant.

As a global brand, Mastercard has invested in secure, high-performance payment technologies over the years. With the launch of "Pay by Bank" via Mastercard Open Banking, Lynck is leveraging this expertise for high security standards, including PCI-DSS, PSD2 & two-factor authentication, banking networking across Europe, tested and certified services, and a brand that supports conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

With this collaboration, Lynck became an official integration partner of Mastercard Open Banking in Germany, bringing new solutions to online merchants with high transaction volumes, SaaS and subscription models, digital services providers, and businesses with a focus on European customers.