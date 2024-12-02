



By moving to Pismo, Lunar is set to be able to develop and release additional products and solutions more efficiently and independently for its private and business users across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.











Optimising the user experience across the Nordics

With Pismo’s technology, customers such as Lunar can launch advanced payments and banking products within a single cloud-native platform, regardless of network, geography, or currency. Additionally, the company facilitates access to Visa’s suite of Value-Added Services, from its AI-enabled fraud prevention capabilities to optimal digital user experience. Pismo was acquired by Visa in January 2024, with the company now offering a cloud-native platform that includes a range of products, such as core banking, payment processing, card issuing, digital wallets, lending, corporate banking, and financial asset management functionalities. Also, the platform is card network agnostic and collaborates with providers across the world.

By switching to Pismo, Lunar can provide improved experiences to its users across the Nordics while also accelerating service delivery, optimising how users interact with payments, and minimising its dependency on legacy systems. Commenting on the news, representatives from Lunar emphasised that this partnership equips their company with more flexibility to develop and roll out new products, advancing its commitment to providing simplicity and control for modern banking.

According to the official press release, Lunar is set to have the Pismo platform in operation as of early 2026. Pismo underlined that, by adopting its platform to process its Visa cards, Lunar can offer secure and cost-effective credit card experiences and gain the flexibility to build features that scale customer engagement.

Recently, Lunar also started working with Wise Platform to offer optimal international payments within the latter’s app. Through this move, Lunar users could send money abroad to over 160 countries in 40 currencies. The partnership was built on a prior initiative, with Wise already leveraging Moonrise, Lunar’s banking infrastructure platform, for augmented local clearing and payments across Scandinavia.