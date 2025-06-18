Wise Platform and Lunar to expand cross-border payments in the Nordics

According to the company data, Lunar users can send money internationally to over 160 countries in 40 currencies.
The collaboration is built on an effective initiative, with Wise already using Moonrise, Lunar’s optimal banking infrastructure platform, for augmented local clearing and payments across Scandinavia.
The next step in the partnership involves introducing Wise’s white-label solution to Lunar’s private and business users in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. This allows them to send money abroad quickly, securely, and at a low cost in 40 currencies, all within the app. This feature is powered by Wise’s network, which connects directly to six payment systems and over 70 licences worldwide, enabling 65% of transfers to arrive instantly, within 20 seconds or less, according to officials.
As part of this collaboration, Lunar is among the first partners of Wise Platform and one of the region’s digital banks to offer this experience. Moreover, this collaboration highlights the growing demand for faster and more transparent alternatives to traditional cross-border correspondents.
The product is currently available to customers in Denmark, with a launch scheduled for Sweden and Norway by the end of the year.
In February 2025, Lunar expanded its partnership with Froda into Sweden. Leveraging Froda’s embedded lending platform and Visa’s global card infrastructure, Lunar’s Swedish customers accessed quick and flexible business loans directly through the Lunar app. Funds were disbursed in seconds, and repayments were automatically processed via card transactions. The entire process was entirely digital, removing the traditional barriers of long wait times and complex requirements.
The embedded lending offering became available to Lunar’s Swedish customers starting in February 2025. With this partnership, Froda and Lunar aimed to optimise business financing in Sweden faster and more transparently.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions