Wise Platform and Lunar to expand cross-border payments in the Nordics

Wednesday 18 June 2025 14:34 CET | News

Wise Platform, Wise’s global payment infrastructure for banks and global organisations, has announced its partnership with Lunar, a digital bank in the Nordics, to provide optimal international payments within its app. 

According to the company data, Lunar users can send money internationally to over 160 countries in 40 currencies. 

The collaboration is built on an effective initiative, with Wise already using Moonrise, Lunar’s optimal banking infrastructure platform, for augmented local clearing and payments across Scandinavia. 

The next step in the partnership involves introducing Wise’s white-label solution to Lunar’s private and business users in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. This allows them to send money abroad quickly, securely, and at a low cost in 40 currencies, all within the app. This feature is powered by Wise’s network, which connects directly to six payment systems and over 70 licences worldwide, enabling 65% of transfers to arrive instantly, within 20 seconds or less, according to officials. 

As part of this collaboration, Lunar is among the first partners of Wise Platform and one of the region’s digital banks to offer this experience. Moreover, this collaboration highlights the growing demand for faster and more transparent alternatives to traditional cross-border correspondents. 

The product is currently available to customers in Denmark, with a launch scheduled for Sweden and Norway by the end of the year.

Latest news from Lunar

In February 2025, Lunar expanded its partnership with Froda into Sweden. Leveraging Froda’s embedded lending platform and Visa’s global card infrastructure, Lunar’s Swedish customers accessed quick and flexible business loans directly through the Lunar app. Funds were disbursed in seconds, and repayments were automatically processed via card transactions. The entire process was entirely digital, removing the traditional barriers of long wait times and complex requirements.

The embedded lending offering became available to Lunar’s Swedish customers starting in February 2025. With this partnership, Froda and Lunar aimed to optimise business financing in Sweden faster and more transparently.


