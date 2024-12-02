

London-based yetipay has raised EUR 4 million to develop its payments platform for the hospitality, retail, and services sectors.

Following this announcement, the funding round is expected to allow yetipay to continue the expansion of its all-in-one payments platform and introduce new products and solutions.

In addition, the company is set to continue to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on yetipay’s EUR 4 million funding round

yetipay has agreed a debt facility up to EUR 2 million with re:cap, the Berlin-based FinTech, as the remaining funding was raised through equity funding from a group of investors with backgrounds in software, payments, and e-commerce. According to officials of the company, yetipay focused on raising the minimum amount required and selecting investors that bring overall valuable deep payments industry experience, combined with optimised non-dilutive funding from re:cap. The yetipay platform is set to simplify transactions for businesses, while also offering products that reportedly make the process of paying quick and simple for customers and clients. At the same time, the solution will also save businesses time and money.

The company will continue to deliver a very secure product to a clearly defined market, while its strategy will focus on accelerating its development process and optimising the overall customer experience. In addition, the firm stated that the new capital will also be used to develop additional features for its payment platform, while continuing to serve its independent retailers and enterprise clients as well.



