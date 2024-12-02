Lightyear offers in-app earnings calls access for retail investors

Partnering with Quartr, the investment platform will bring access to earnings calls audios, reports, and slide decks directly through the app. Quartr, which has the mission to ‘bring the financial community closer together’, has collected information from around 7,000 listed companies and will distribute this data to Lightyear through an API.

According to Lightyear, easy access to stock market data is crucial for new and experienced investors alike — to build out their investment strategies and successfully carry them out over the years. Historically earnings calls and the discussions within them have not been easily accessible for retail investors yet keeping up with companies’ quarterly results is a key part of staying up to date with one’s portfolio performance.











Gathering information from companies in one place

Lightyear and Quartr have found that offering easily accessible stock market information to investors has historically been difficult and scattered on individual company sites. Now users will be able to access all the information audibly and visually directly through the Lightyear app.

Officials from Quartr saud that Lightyear’s implementation of their API solution is a natural step on their mission of bringing the financial community closer together, creating yet another important distribution channel. They are convinced that their API will create a lot of value for both investors and online brokers worldwide, and not least for public companies as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience.





Lightyear enables investors to share investment portfolio information

Speaking about access to information, in February 2022, Lightyear launched ‘Lightyear Profiles’, a way for investors to share high-level details about their portfolio with friends.

It creates individual and personalised web pages for each user showcasing their portfolio holdings, recent activities, and which stocks are on their watchlist.

Lightyear has built Profiles, which is the company’s first expansion into social investing tools, believing its potential to make learning about investing far more accessible and an easy way to stay connected with friends on investment journeys.

Every customer has the option to set their Lightyear Profile to either public or private, and by default it’s always set to private, which won’t change unless a customer chooses to share. Customers can change the setting between the two at any time. Portfolio balance, transaction amounts and personal details are never shared on the profile web link.