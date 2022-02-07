|
Lightyear launches social investing tool

Monday 7 February 2022 13:26 CET | News

Lightyear has launched Lightyear Profiles, a way for investors to share high-level details about their portfolio with friends.

It creates individual and personalised web pages for each user showcasing their portfolio holdings, recent activities, and which stocks are on their watchlist. =

Lightyear has built Profiles, which is the company’s first expansion into social investing tools, believing its potential to make learning about investing far more accessible and an easy way to stay connected with friends on investment journeys.

Every customer has the option to set their Lightyear Profile to either public or private, and by default it’s always set to private, which won’t change unless a customer chooses to share. Customers can change the setting between the two at any time. Portfolio balance, transaction amounts and personal details are never shared on the profile web link. 


Keywords: fintech, product launch, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
