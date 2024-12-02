This collaboration allows eligible travellers to utilise Affirm for booking vacations, enabling them to enjoy some immediate benefits while spreading payments over time. In essence, when engaging with Liberty Travel's consultants, approved customers have the option to pay for purchases exceeding USD 250 in monthly instalments through Affirm. The total cost is transparently presented upfront, and customers are assured they will not incur additional fees beyond the agreed amount, as Affirm maintains a policy of not charging customers late or hidden fees.

In the official press release, representatives from Liberty Travel expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the value it brings to customers by providing flexibility and transparency in vacation planning and payments. Liberty Travel aims to offer the convenience of Affirm's Buy Now, Pay Later solution while retaining the personalised service of trusted travel professionals.

Officials from Affirm highlighted the demand for flexible payment options in travel, citing recent Affirm research indicating over half of consumers seek Buy Now, Pay Later choices at checkout. The partnership with Liberty Travel aligns with Affirm's commitment to meeting these consumer preferences responsibly, especially as more than 90% of people express intent to travel in the coming year.

More information about Affirm

Liberty Travel joins a roster of over 266,000 Affirm retail partners, including names such as SeatGeek, American Airlines, Priceline, Great Wolf Lodge, and Royal Caribbean. Affirm, as a payment network, focuses on delivering transparent and trustworthy financial products. Their approach emphasises upfront clarity on costs, a commitment to not increasing amounts owed, and a strict avoidance of late or hidden fees.

In December 2023, Affirm partnered with branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to provide consumers with flexibility for purchasing gift cards. Through this partnership, consumers gained the ability to leverage Affirm to acquire digital gift cards directly from the company’s website or app from their favourite brands across entertainment, dining, clothing and accessories, outdoor goods, and home, among others.

Consumers are required to go through a real-time approval process and, once verified, they can select from configurable payment plans with APRs starting at 0% for eligible purchases. The total cost is displayed for their purchase, and they do not have to pay more than they agree to upfront. Research from Blackhawk Network’s research showed that digital gift cards are expanding more than twice as fast as physical gift cards, with the overall US gift card market being projected to reach USD 260 billion by 2026.