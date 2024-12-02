Lerex launches Google Pay for SWAPX cardholders

Lerex has opted to integrate its SWAPX customers into the Google Payment network, leveraging the widely adopted digital payment platform to offer modern and user-friendly payment solutions.











Officials from Lerex said that their company has always been committed to providing innovative payment solutions that offer augmented user experience, security, and compliance. The integration of Google Pay into their offering represents a significant step in achieving this goal. They are happy to introduce their Google Pay feature, enabling businesses and individuals to navigate the digital payments landscape with confidence.





Advancing the finance vision with Google Pay integration and B2B solutions

Lerex’s addition of Google Pay to its solutions offering supports its vision to be an embedded finance provider that requires no clunky interfaces, giving its customers the confidence they can share downstream with their customers.

Lerex is a fintech company reshaping the payments industry through innovative and advanced payment solutions. Since its inception as a card company, Lerex has evolved into a leading B2B payment solutions provider, offering comprehensive end-to-end infrastructure and support for corporate clients seeking to launch their prepaid payment solutions and digital accounts.





More news from Lerex

In November 2020, Lerex has chosen Tribe Payments to process card payments across Europe. Tribe, working alongside Lerex's issuing partner Transact Payments, offers a modular and flexible approach to technology, enabling Lerex to deploy various functionalities such as agency banking, acquiring, and foreign exchange. This cloud-based and API-driven platform allows businesses to enhance prepaid services for end users without compromising speed, scale, or security.

In August 2022 Lerex has partnered with ID-Pal to enhance its identity verification, e-verification, AML, and KYC processes. The collaboration aims to seamlessly onboard new customers across multiple European markets, ensuring compliance with AML and KYC requirements.

ID-Pal's solution includes real-time document verification, facial matching, liveness testing, and address e-verification, covering GDPR compliance and verifying 6,000 types of identity documents. This integration allows Lerex clients to enhance fraud prevention, streamline onboarding, and verify identities across various languages and jurisdictions. Lerex offers next-generation payment systems, including prepaid cards, digital account solutions, and access to payment rails like Faster Payments and SEPA.