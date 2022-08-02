Subscribe
News

ID-Pal partners with Lerex to prevent fraud

Wednesday 3 August 2022 14:12 CET | News

UK-based e-money service provider Lerex Technology has selected ID-Pal to help with its identity verification, e-verification, AML, and KYC requirements.

 

The partnership will see ID-Pal support Lerex Technology with AML compliance and the onboarding of new customers seamlessly across multiple European markets.

Lerex augments its clients with ID-Pal's fraud prevention features

To meet compliance with the AML and KYC requirements of these programmes, Lexer teamed up with ID-Pal. The solution completes document verification, facial matching, liveness testing and address e-verification in real-time. It also offers accuracy with GDPR compliance and can verify 6,000 types of identity documents.

Lerex is an e-money as a service solution provider that helps businesses offer next-generation payment systems to their customers. Its services include prepaid cards, digital accounts solutions and access to payment rails, such as Faster Payments and SEPA.

Clients of Lerex will now be able to prevent fraud at source, simplify their onboarding experience for customers on any device and verify identities in any language or jurisdiction.

ID-Pal recent partnerships and UK expansion

The news follows ID-Pal's recent UK expansion with a customisable solution for identity and address verification to protect businesses against financial crime, available off-the-shelf or as an API/SDK. This expansion was sponsored by the company's EUR 7 million funding round raised in July 2022.



More: Link


Keywords: identity verification, KYC, AML, compliance, partnership, digital onboarding
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: ID-Pal, Lerex Technology
Countries: World
ID-Pal

Lerex Technology

