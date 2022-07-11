Subscribe
News

ID-Pal raises EUR 7 million to fuel expansion

Monday 11 July 2022 14:15 CET | News

Irish regtech and online verification services provider ID-Pal has raised EUR 7 million to sponsor its expansion plans.

The round was led by Inspire Investments with confidence shared by Act Venture Capital, which led the EUR 1 million funding round the start-up raised in 2020.

ID-Pal provides businesses in Ireland, the UK, the US and Europe with remote identity and address verification using biometric, facial matching, liveness testing, address verification and document checks. It aims to help businesses simplify anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer compliance.

The Irish company launched in the UK in May 2022 and had as a purpose fraud prevention for companies, the startup covering more than 6,000 ID documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions. ID-Pal officials state that its tech is also GDPR compliant and can be configured for any jurisdiction or legal requirement in any language.

ID-Pal is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that helps businesses ensure compliance with regulatory identity requirements such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC). The company's platform verifies customer identities in real-time via a number of means, including document verification and facial recognition.


More: Link


Keywords: identity verification, funding, digital identity, KYC, AML
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: ID-Pal
Countries: Ireland
ID-Pal

