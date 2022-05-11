|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ID-Pal launches in the UK

Wednesday 11 May 2022 13:07 CET | News

Global identity verification provider ID-Pal has announced it is formally entering the UK market following six years of growth.

The Ireland-based technology company supports businesses of all sizes in more than 30 sectors, across Ireland, the US, EU, and UK. Current clients include enterprises such as Grant Thornton and Zurich International, as well as SMEs such as UK Adviser and Trust My Travel. 

The accelerated move to online during the pandemic, paired with the recent growth in new legislation including potentially conflicting regimes such as AMLD6 and GDPR, has made businesses and their customers particularly vulnerable to the reputational and monetary damage caused by financial crime, the official press release states.

ID-Pal has developed a customisable solution for identity and address verification to protect businesses against these risks, available off-the-shelf or as an API/SDK. The GDPR-compliant solution is ISO 27001-certified and can be configured for any jurisdiction or legal requirement in any language, offering compliance that is adaptable to support SMEs as well as large, enterprise scale firms, according to the official press release.

ID-Pal offers coverage of over 6000 ID documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions using a multi-layered approach that includes Biometric, Facial Matching, Liveness Testing, Address verification, and Document checks, the official press release concludes. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, AMLD6, AML, GDPR, SMEs, identity verification
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: ID-Pal
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

ID-Pal

|
Discover all the Company news on ID-Pal and other articles related to ID-Pal in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like