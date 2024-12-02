The announcement is part of a long-term agreement between the two companies. This move focuses on allowing the two companies to deliver a travel-centric offering that serves the needs of the market.











Optimising payment performance and customer experience

As part of their collaboration, lastminute.com will incorporate NDC content from the Amadeus Travel Platform, consolidating its ability to deliver customers an improved experience. Additionally, lastminute.com now uses Outpayce B2B Wallet, a solution that provides flexibility and augmented transaction acceptance rates. This development simplifies and optimises the payment process for both travelers and travel agents.

The partnership aligns with lastminute.com's strategy to personalise its dynamic holiday packaging and flight offerings as the online travel agency continues developing its global flight content portfolio.

The two companies share a common vision to advance the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify and personalise their customers' journey in a rapidly changing and highly competitive landscape.





Exploring travel in 2025

As the travel industry grows, new payment technology, regulations, and offers are needed to meet customers' demands. Experts highlight technology integration as essential for 2025 travel predictions. Tools such as NDC are linked to an optimal experience, allowing airlines to provide personalised offers, bundling options, and dynamic pricing, changing how customers choose flights. More travel agencies are expected to implement NDC in their systems, delivering a better booking experience while moving away from traditional systems.

Other key focus areas include sustainability, technical advancements, and security measures. Digital payments are transforming the landscape of transactions, enabling companies to track expenses and manage budgets, making the process faster and cost-efficient.

Understanding these emerging trends can help the involved parties to deliver a more customer-oriented experience.





