lastminute.com enrols Checkout.com as payments provider

The lastminute Group is an online travel destination serving millions of customers annually with holiday packages. The group has a portfolio of brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost, Crocierissime, and Hotelscan.











Optimising payment performance and enhancing customer experience

The deal with Checkout.com comes as part of lastminute.com’s mission to augment the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify, personalise, and enhance their customers’ travel experience. Through Checkout.com’s cloud-based payments platform, lastminute.com unlocks performance to boost acceptance rates and create a seamless customer journey.

Officials from lastminute.com said that since going live with Checkout.com, they’ve continued to see meaningful increases in their payment performance. Through their consultative approach to support, they’ve not just been able to unlock more growth opportunities, but have also identified a number of cost efficiencies across their global operations. In Checkout.com, they have a partner who is as invested in the long-term success of lastminute.com’s business as they are.

This consultative approach to driving performance is illustrated through a complete review of lastminute.com’s global payment flows conducted by Checkout.com. Through an analysis by Checkout.com’s payment performance team, a number of inefficiencies were identified across the global payments infrastructure. Inefficiencies that either resulted in additional transaction expenses or decreased authorisation rates. In all, this work resulted in an increase of 1.9% in authorization rates for lastminute.com since working with Checkout.com. As a business processing billions of dollars a year – every percentage point increase delivers meaningful revenue increases.





Previous partnerships from lastminute.com

In August 2019, Wirecard has extended its collaboration with lastminute.com, becoming one of its acquiring partners and taking on the responsibility of handling payment acceptance for the online retailer. This expansion includes managing payments for both B2B and B2C travel cards issued by lastminute.com through Wirecard's digital financial commerce platform.

The partnership, which initially focused on Supplier and Commission Payments (SCP), has evolved into a comprehensive international initiative to enhance payment processes for merchants and customers alike.

