La Redoute partners with Stripe





La Redoute aims to offer its customers a better shopping experience, secure and adapted to everyone according to their online payment habits.

The new system includes the acceptance of all types of bank cards in digital wallets (ApplePay, GooglePay), Bancontact in Belgium, and iDeal in the Netherlands. In France, La Redoute will rely on an advanced integration between Stripe and the Cartes Bancaires network, which allows frictionless onboarding for global merchants.

Stripe’s payments stack will enable La Redoute to harmonise operations in France and across its international markets, which account for 30% of its business. The integration will also make it easier for La Redoute to implement Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), enhancing the customer experience while increasing security control and fraud prevention using Stripe Radar.

Stripe will be deployed during the 1st quarter in all subsidiaries then in France by the end of the 1st half of 2023.





Stripe’s partnerships

In September 2022, Stripe has partnered with the Germany-based hospitality software provider Sides. Sides plans to add a secure payment platform to its software and thus enable a comprehensive shopping experience. The all-in-one catering software offers cashless payment processing in restaurants, online shops, and in the app.











Sides Pay covers all the usual payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, as well as digital wallets, in one system. The holistic software solution is intended to map the application workflow from ordering to payment and the entire purchasing process in the catering trade.

In August 2022, Gopuff, a US-based delivery firm, has also partnered with Stripe and Visa Direct, to offer its partners with an eligible debit card the option to cash out quicker. Gopuff’s tech team updated its pay systems to be able to integrate with Stripe and had been working with the fintech platform since March 2022. In May 2022, the company rolled out payments by about two to three days faster than its former weekly cadence.





White-label integration

By providing an API, Stripe allows developers to integrate payment processing into their websites and applications. Stripe is a ‘White Label Payment Gateway’, which means that its payment services are allowed to be fully branded and in-house. This offers a personalised form of payment solution which enables businesses to present their brand, such as their logo, while accepting online payments online.

According to a Stripe representative, omnichannel payment processing is an important part of the customer experience and the company will support Sides as it expands its offering and develops new business areas. Omnichannel payment processing is a comprehensive payment processing solution, which integrates all of a business's payment processes together.