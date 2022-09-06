Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Sides and Stripe launch payment solution for hospitality industry

Tuesday 6 September 2022 14:25 CET | News

Financial infrastructure platform Stripe has partnered with the Germany-based hospitality software provider Sides.

 

Sides plans to add a secure payment platform to its software and thus enable a comprehensive shopping experience. The all-in-one catering software offers cashless payment processing in restaurants, online shops, and in the app.

Sides Pay covers all the usual payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, as well as digital wallets, in one system. The holistic software solution is intended to map the application workflow from ordering to payment and the entire purchasing process in the catering trade.

New features for hospitality industry

With the new payment solution, restaurant operators should be able to offer different payment methods in their restaurants or online, address more customers and increase their sales in the long term. Cashless payments are now firmly incorporated into the software because of Stripe's white-label integration.

According to a Sides representative, cashless means of payment are becoming more popular and customers expect a large selection of payment methods as standard. Together with Stripe, Sides aims to enable modern contactless payment processing in the catering industry with Sides Pay.

 

White-label integration

By providing an Application Programming Interface (API), Stripe allows developers to integrate payment processing into their websites and applications. Stripe is a “White Label Payment Gateway” meaning that its payment services are allowed to be fully branded and in-house. This offers a personalised form of payment solution which enables businesses to present their brand, such as their logo, while accepting online payments online.

According to a Stripe representative, omnichannel payment processing is an important part of the customer experience and the company will support Sides as it expands its offering and develops new business areas. Omnichannel payment processing is a comprehensive payment processing solution, which integrates all of a business's payment processes together.

Stripe provides built-in fraud prevention

The new payment module is thus integrated into the Sides POS software as well as the online shop and the app, and in the future users will be able to make purchases both online and in the restaurant via one platform. According to the Sides, the advantage for the catering trade should also be an increased conversion rate.

Stripe provides an antifraud tool that runs alongside the payments API that blocks any fraudulent transactions. The tool, called Stripe Radar, offers fraud prevention for credit cards and payments. Radar helps users distinguish fraudsters from customers, applies Dynamic 3D Secure to high-risk payments, and detects and blocks fraud using machine learning.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, API, payment processing, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Sides, Stripe
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Sides

|

Stripe

|
Discover all the Company news on Sides and other articles related to Sides in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like