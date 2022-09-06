Sides and Stripe launch payment solution for hospitality industry

Sides plans to add a secure payment platform to its software and thus enable a comprehensive shopping experience. The all-in-one catering software offers cashless payment processing in restaurants, online shops, and in the app.
Sides Pay covers all the usual payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, as well as digital wallets, in one system. The holistic software solution is intended to map the application workflow from ordering to payment and the entire purchasing process in the catering trade.
With the new payment solution, restaurant operators should be able to offer different payment methods in their restaurants or online, address more customers and increase their sales in the long term. Cashless payments are now firmly incorporated into the software because of Stripe's white-label integration.
According to a Sides representative, cashless means of payment are becoming more popular and customers expect a large selection of payment methods as standard. Together with Stripe, Sides aims to enable modern contactless payment processing in the catering industry with Sides Pay.
By providing an Application Programming Interface (API), Stripe allows developers to integrate payment processing into their websites and applications. Stripe is a “White Label Payment Gateway” meaning that its payment services are allowed to be fully branded and in-house. This offers a personalised form of payment solution which enables businesses to present their brand, such as their logo, while accepting online payments online.
Stripe provides an antifraud tool that runs alongside the payments API that blocks any fraudulent transactions. The tool, called Stripe Radar, offers fraud prevention for credit cards and payments. Radar helps users distinguish fraudsters from customers, applies Dynamic 3D Secure to high-risk payments, and detects and blocks fraud using machine learning.
