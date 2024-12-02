Klarpay AG releases USD-denominated Visa debit cards





Following this release, Klarpay AG aims to offer its customers and clients the possibility to benefit from improved products and solutions, as well as a secure and effective manner in which they can transact with popular solutions that are often charged in USD. These services can include names such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, and others, with a focus on eliminating FX costs.

Klarpay AG offers the new Visa debit cards in response to the need to meet the preferences and demands of its customers, as well as the local compliance requirements and regulations, prioritising the improvement of the overall client experience as well.

Previously, clients used their local currency for payments and transactions with popular US-based companies, which lead to additional expenses as they incurred FX costs. With the new debit cards, Klarpay customers and partners will be enabled to spend USD with the same renowned companies without a currency conversion fee, which is set to optimise their financial operations as well as to boost their transactions.

Users and individuals who want to benefit from the new USD-denominated Visa debit cards can enter the company’s website in order to sign up for an account and fill in the requested form.









Klarpay’s strategy of development

Swiss-licensed fintech company that focuses on offering online businesses and enterprises access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, as well as digital disbursement solutions, and global payment acceptance, Klarpay AG had several product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographical areas around the world.

In June 2023, Klarpay AG expanded its product offerings in order to include local Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments in more than 40 currencies. The new capability allowed the company’s clients and users to execute cross-border payments directly via local ACH systems within the selected countries.

In February 2023, the company expanded its international payment capabilities and offerings with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. Through the release, digital companies (including online merchants, marketplaces, ad networks, and influencers) were enabled to collect and disburse payments in AUD, AED, CAD, HKD, DKK, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR around the world. This happened via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which were already available.

With this new introduction, Klarpay’s clients were allowed to conduct business in a more secure and efficient way, in multiple countries and currencies. Furthermore, they were enabled to expand their reach and open new opportunities for development. Klarpay’s international accounts were designed for companies and enterprises that aimed to expand globally through the use of cross-border transactions.