Klarpay adds 13 new dedicated currency accounts

Friday 3 February 2023 09:24 CET | News

Switzerland-based fintech Klarpay expands its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts.

 

This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.

Klarpay extends its international payment offering

Expanding cross-border transactions to spur growth

With the introduction of these new currency accounts, Klarpay's customers will now be able to conduct business more efficiently in multiple countries and currencies, thereby expanding their reach and opening up new opportunities for growth. Klarpay's international accounts are ideal for companies looking to expand globally through cross-border transactions. The addition of these new currency accounts furthers the company's commitment to providing its merchant clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy.

Company officials stated that they are excited to offer customers even more options for conducting cross-border transactions. Their goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to reach new markets and customers, and these new currency accounts are an important step in achieving that goal.

Klarpay's all-in-one dashboard and API make it easy for digital businesses to manage their cross-border transactions effectively, while the company's predictable, secure, and cost-effective cross-border payment and FX capabilities ensure that online businesses can focus on growing their operations without having to worry about the logistics of international payments.

What does Klarpay do?

Klarpay is a fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As one of the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with ecommerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to equip digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts, and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.


More: Link


