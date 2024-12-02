Through this partnership, StyleSeat’s customers can now book wellness and beauty services using Klarna’s interest-free payment options such as Pay in 4. This system splits the value of a transaction into 4 equal payments. The first payment is collected when the customer checks out, and the remaining three are collected every two weeks. The system allows clients to spread the cost of their purchase over six weeks with no interest fees as long as the payments are submitted on time.

StyleSeat is an online salon booking platform that was founded in 2011 to simplify the appointment booking process. Since then, StyleSeat has facilitated more than 155 million appointments in cities across the US, and according to prnewswire.com, it has coordinated over 180 million booked appointments, totalling over USD 10.6 billion in revenue for small businesses.

According to a StyleSeat survey that focused on American beauty, fitness and wellness spending habits, beauty will remain the largest spending category in self-care in 2022, as 39% of respondents said that they plan to spend the most on it. Moreover, 71% of respondents stated that they don’t plan to cut back on wellness spending.

In this context, official Klarna representatives cited by prnewswire.com emphasised the growing demand for wellness and self-care services and stated that Klarna's payment options can improve the experience of StyleSeat’s consumers while driving new revenue streams for professionals.

Klarna has been keeping busy in 2022

In August 2022, Klarna announced a new feature that allows UK customers to view their full online order history, regardless of whether they used Klarna to purchase their goods, all in a single app. The feature aims to help customers save time and manage all their online purchases more conveniently by automatically consolidating important purchase information in the Klarna app.

In July 2022, Klarna updated its app with a Loyalty Card feature. The new feature allows users to store and access their physical loyalty cards as digital versions, removing the need to carry plastic cards while shopping in-store. The company also launched an in-store payment feature named ‘Digital Cards’, which allows UK consumers to pay for any purchase in three, interest-free instalments in the physical stores of participating retailers.

In the same month, US-based branded payments provider Blackhawk Network partnered with Klarna to use the latter’s alternative payment offerings with brick-and-mortar merchants. Following this partnership, consumers can use payment options such as Buy Now, Pay Later at physical retailers in Blackhawk’s US network.

