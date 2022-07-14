Subscribe
News

Blackhawk Network partners Klarna for payment alternatives

Thursday 14 July 2022 10:54 CET | News

US-based branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has partnered ecommerce innovator Klarna to use the latter’s alternative payment offerings with brick-and-mortar merchants.

Consumers will be able to use payment alternatives including Buy Now, Pay Later at physical retailers in Blackhawk’s US network ranging from grocery stores to electronics shops to beauty salons.

The partnership follows news of Klarna’s launch of a new Loyalty Card feature in its app. The additional functionality, which comes courtesy of Klarna’s acquisition of mobile wallet provider Stocard in 2021, allows users of the app to store and access their physical loyalty cards as digital cards. The feature supports 8.000+ loyalty reward programs around the world.

Blackhawk Network most recently made fintech headlines with its partnership with LibertyX. The collaboration, announced in June 2022, will allow consumers to use their LibertyX accounts to purchase Bitcoin at participating US retailers such as Fresco y Más, Tops, and Winn-Dixie.

More: Link


