Klarna launches new storefront for Apple products

The platform allows customers to purchase Apple products using Klarna’s flexible payment solutions. As an official Apple reseller, Klarna also rolled out a new payment option, Upgrade Financing, which offers Apple products at monthly payments starting from USD 7.99.

Through Upgrade Financing, Klarna users can purchase items such as Apple Watches, iPads, and Mac models via low-cost instalment plans. At the end of the payment term, customers can choose to trade in their device for an upgrade or make a final, interest-free payment to retain the product.

In the company press release, officials from Klarna highlighted the convenience the new storefront brings. Moreover, the introduction of ‘Apple from Klarna’ aligns with Klarna's broader objective of improving the shopping experience by offering more payment flexibility.

Other developments from Klarna

In September 2024, Klarna announced the upcoming availability of its payment methods on Adyen’s in-store terminals across Europe, North America, and Australia. Following a long-standing collaboration between Klarna and Adyen, in which the two firms focused on optimising payments and improving the customer experience for online retailers, this move marked a development in their commitment to further serve the needs, demands, and preferences of individuals and businesses.

In addition, Klarna aimed to substantially grow its operations, with the company steadily expanding its presence in physical stores in recent years apart from its solid online presence. At the time of the announcement, Adyen was the first payment service provider (PSP) to launch Klarna simultaneously on all physical payment terminals globally.

In the same month, Klarna improved its AI-powered shopping assistant with chat-based features, offering personalised recommendations, comparisons, reviews, and real-time price insights. The AI assistant offers a chat-based shopping experience, helping users spend less time and supports them in finding the right goods at the right price. The system also provides personalised product recommendations, expert advice, category and brand comparisons, and access to customer reviews.

