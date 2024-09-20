Klarna launches AI chat-based shopping assistant

Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, announced new features to its AI assistant powered by OpenAI. The AI assistant now offers a chat-based shopping experience, helping users spend less time and supports them in finding the right goods at the right price. The AI assistant provides personalised product recommendations, expert advice, category and brand comparisons, and access to customer reviews—streamlining the path from inspiration to purchase.
Klarna’s AI Assistant users to:
Search for specific products or brands, and access key product insights—all within a single chat interface;
Recommend products based on user preferences, enhancing the relevance and satisfaction of their shopping experience;
Compare products or different categories of products, ensuring that users are always making the right shopping decision;
Research activities and produce product recommendations. The assistant has access to product specifications and reviews and is able to answer any question;
Find the right price for millions of products, across thousands of merchants, along with stock, delivery, and cashback info.
These new features support Klarna’s vision to become the ultimate tool for all financial needs. From helping customers pay and manage finances to finding the right products at the right price, Klarna is there to support customers every step of the way.
