Klarna introduces new features





The new features, which are currently being rolled out in select regions such as the US, the UK, and Germany, come as the Swedish fintech company continues to shift its focus away from just being a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform and more toward becoming an overall shopping destination for its 150 million users.











Among the new features are Ask Klarna, a personal shopping assistant that allows customers to interact with actual fashion experts; Creator Shops, a customised storefront for content producers; an AI-powered discovery shopping feed; and resale functionality.

Klarna has recently released a revamped user interface for its app. The Klarna app will now have the following new tabs: Shop, Purchases, In-Store, Budget, and You. The business expects that the upgrade would help users find new goods and better manage their purchasing histories.





Ask Klarna

Ask Klarna enlists a team of professional shopping experts to assist customers with their purchases through chat or video call within Klarna.com and Klarna's mobile app. Personal shoppers at Klarna may provide advice and information on items from thousands of brands and retailers. The functionality makes use of technologies from the social shopping site HERO, which Klarna purchased in 2021, to provide customers with product ratings, real-time guidance, and useful material.

Ask Klarna is now confined to luxury fashion products, but it will soon expand to other more expensive things such as TVs, cellphones, drones, and other technology. Notably, the new personal shopper service is completely free of charge for subscribers. Furthermore, consumers do not have to be in the top 1% of spenders to qualify for the service.





The new shopping feed

Klarna unveiled its new ChatGPT plugin in March 2023, which also provides customers with product recommendations. The business has discovered another method to incorporate the technology onto its platform. Klarna has launched a new, personalised, and AI-powered discovery shopping feed to assist customers in finding things that are more relevant to their tastes.

The recently released search and compare feature will remain at the top of the page, allowing customers to continue searching up which goods are on sale, what the lowest price is, what delivery choices are, and what's in stock.





Creator Shops

In addition to the search and comparison tool, Klarna introduced its Creator app in 2022 to assist influencers in connecting with companies. Content creators might also use the app to track their performance, profits, and sales.

Now, the business is allowing creators to build their own stores on Klarna.com, where their followers can browse the store, watch shoppable videos, and purchase recommended goods.

Klarna's new Creator Shops function also allows creators to promote their personal shop across their social media profiles, as well as publish content with links to every item in the photo or video – increasing their chances of earning cash.

Creator Shops are now only available on Klarna.com, but will soon be available in the Klarna app. The feature has yet to be released in the US, but it has already been made available to developers in the UK, Sweden, and Germany.