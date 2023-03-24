Klarna and OpenAI to augment the shopping experience

Klarna can offer purchase recommendations through ChatGPT and present with a selection of the very best unicorn-themed present ideas. One can send feedback straight to ChatGPT and watch the new recommendations roll in.
Through this collaboration, Klarna is at the forefront of defining the online shopping experience of the future, having also launched a rich product search tool that lets users compare prices across thousands of retailers, and enables shoppers to filter by colour, size, customer ratings, and more.
The new feature is yet another example of Klarna's commitment to innovation, creating value for its 500,000 retail partners and a unique shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Klarna is on a mission to provide millions of users with a new, intuitive, and engaging way to discover products they love, while also creating additional opportunities for retailers to connect with broader audiences and acquire new customers.
Company officials said that they’re happy about their plugin with ChatGPT because it passes their ‘north star’ criteria. And it does because it’s easy to use and genuinely solves many problems - it drives increased value for everyone. Klarna is in a unique position to leverage technology and data to help people discover new products and solve problems for consumers at every stage of the shopping journey, and they’ll continue innovating to bring these services to their 150 million consumers.
How it works:
Consumers can install the Klarna plugin from ChatGPTs plugin store;
Once installed, consumers simply ask ChatGPT for shopping ideas to get a curated selection of items relevant to their request. ChatGPT automatically chooses when to use the plugin based on the conversation;
Shoppers have the option to provide further prompts or request additional product recommendations;
By tapping on the product link, consumers can easily navigate to the product page on Klarna’s search and compare tool to compare prices across different brands.
Klarna is aligned with OpenAI’s dedication and commitment to developing AI safely and responsibly. Therefore the plugin will begin to be gradually enabled for ChatGPT users (starting with ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the US and Canada), and over time will become available to more users and regions following a period of safety testing, development, and improvement.
