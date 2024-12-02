Digital bank and payment provider Klarna has announced that it has expanded its debit-first card across the EU, allowing consumers to pay upfront anywhere Visa is accepted.

The move comes shortly after Klarna rolled out the debit-first card in the US, which, according to the company, had proven to be a successful launch. The Klarna card equips consumers with the ability to pay upfront or flexibly, and 685,000 Americans have already signed up for the card since July 2025.

Klarna Card offering

Supported by Visa Flexible Credential, the Klarna Card is debit by default, allowing users to pay instantly with their own money, while also providing flexible options. In the Klarna app, consumers can choose between three plans, including Pay in 3, Pay Later, or longer-term financing for larger purchases, which is subject to approval. The solution enables consumers to pay for everyday essentials as well as bigger one-off purchases, with it being accepted at over 150 million Visa merchant locations globally, online and in-store. By merging upfront payments with flexible pay later options, the Klarna Card aims to assist consumers with their everyday banking, offering them more control over their spending.

Furthermore, the Klarna Card comes as an addition to the company’s expanding portfolio of card-based products, which account for 10% of Klarna’s global payment volume. At the time of writing, Klarna planned to launch the card for customers across Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. Following this, the company aims to introduce the card in more markets, including Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Poland.

In recent months, Klarna has been focusing its efforts on further expanding its footprint and product offering, entering collaborations with industry participants to achieve its goals. For example, at the end of August 2025, Walmart Canada partnered with Klarna to provide flexible payment choices at over 400 Walmart Canada locations, allowing customers to leverage BNPL options both in-store and online.