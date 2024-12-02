



Through this move, Aritzia, a Canadian clothing retail company, intends to offer Klarna’s flexible and interest-free payment methods to clients, both online and in select boutiques, in Canada and the US. Currently, Klarna’s merchant network is in continuous expansion and working with Aritzia comes as an addition to the company’s list of US retailers that chose its payment solutions. Additionally, the move solidifies Klarna’s position as a payment partner for businesses globally, allowing the company to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers.











Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Klarna mentioned that partnering with Aritzia facilitates flexible and augmented payment options for the latter’s clients. Klarna intends to further expand its network, with the company having 675,000 merchants, according to its data. Considering that more consumers look for alternative payment options, the fintech’s payment offerings seek to deliver on this demand.

Due to the current economic environment, more people tend to seek different options for paying for goods and services instead of traditional ones. According to recent data from Statista, BNPL transactions in the US are expected to be 12% higher in 2025 compared to 2024. Since 2023, consumers have started searching for money-lending alternatives so that they can avoid new credit card debt.





