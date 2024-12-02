Through this move, Aritzia, a Canadian clothing retail company, intends to offer Klarna’s flexible and interest-free payment methods to clients, both online and in select boutiques, in Canada and the US. Currently, Klarna’s merchant network is in continuous expansion and working with Aritzia comes as an addition to the company’s list of US retailers that chose its payment solutions. Additionally, the move solidifies Klarna’s position as a payment partner for businesses globally, allowing the company to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers.
Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Klarna mentioned that partnering with Aritzia facilitates flexible and augmented payment options for the latter’s clients. Klarna intends to further expand its network, with the company having 675,000 merchants, according to its data. Considering that more consumers look for alternative payment options, the fintech’s payment offerings seek to deliver on this demand.
Due to the current economic environment, more people tend to seek different options for paying for goods and services instead of traditional ones. According to recent data from Statista, BNPL transactions in the US are expected to be 12% higher in 2025 compared to 2024. Since 2023, consumers have started searching for money-lending alternatives so that they can avoid new credit card debt.
Latest news from Klarna
To expand its footprint across the US, Klarna has been working on entering collaborations with companies in the region, with the fintech firm also teaming up with DoorDash in addition to Aritzia. In March 2025
, the two companies started a partnership that aimed to offer flexible payment options to DoorDash’s customers across the region. At that time, DoorDash users were set to be able to utilise Klarna’s suite of payment options when purchasing groceries, retail, and the DashPass Annual Plan on the former’s website or through its app. At checkout, they could benefit from Klarna as an additional payment method, in turn facilitating more flexibility in how they choose to pay.