Klarna teams up with DoorDash to scale payment flexibility for US customers

In the upcoming period, DoorDash customers across the US are set to be able to leverage Klarna’s suite of payment options when purchasing groceries, retail, and DashPass Annual Plan, on the company’s website or through its app. At checkout, customers benefit from Klarna as an additional payment method, in turn equipping them with more flexibility in how they choose to pay. Among these options, Klarna offers:
Pay in Full, enabling customers to pay for what they purchased immediately by leveraging the company’s optimised payment experience;
Pay in 4, allowing users to pay in four equal interest-free instalments;
Pay Later, enabling users to defer payments to a more convenient time for them.
Furthermore, with Klarna’s integrated payment options, DoorDash customers across the US can augment their shopping experience at a range of stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. The collaboration between the two companies equips customers with more choice and control over how they pay for their groceries, electronics, home improvement supplies, and beauty products, among others.
Commenting on the news, representatives from Klarna mentioned that the partnership with DoorDash facilitates their company’s expansion into everyday spending categories. Providing more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail products allows Klarna to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of US residents.
