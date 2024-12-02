



Through this collaboration, KIKO Milano implemented a Unified Commerce solution in its physical and online stores, supported by Adyen. Additionally, the integration of payment data and facilitating local payment methods focuses on meeting the specific needs, demands, and preferences of different markets in which KIKO Milano operates. Currently, the beauty brand has stores in over 70 countries.











As the customer experience is evolving and users require convenience, efficiency, and security, KIKO Milano intends to augment the payment phase by ensuring its ability to deliver a personalised experience across all channels. By working with Adyen, the beauty brand implemented a unified payment solution that supports simplified transactions. Additionally, the company introduced modern terminals, including mobile POS, and the Tap to Pay feature on iPhone in its physical locations to make the payment experience more optimal for its customers. To achieve this, KIKO Milano integrated with New Black’s pre-existing EVA POS platform.

Furthermore, KIKO Milano aimed to offer an augmented experience in the different markets where the collaboration is active, such as Europe, the UK, the UAE, the US, and Hong Kong, with it providing local, Adyen-supported payment methods like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Looking ahead, KIKO Milano intends to open additional stores and expand its collaboration with Adyen, continuing to advance its processes to keep up with the industry and deliver an optimal experience to its customers.





