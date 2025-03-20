Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Adyen partners with Affirm to offer pay-over-time services

Thursday 20 March 2025 15:59 CET | News

Fintech Adyen has expanded its partnership with the payment network Affirm Holdings into the UK.

 

Adyen’s UK merchants looking to offer their shoppers access to pay-over-time plans can now integrate and offer Affirm at checkout. This will enable consumers to leverage a wider range of interest-free and interest-bearing instalment options. Approved customers can select a customised payment plan based on their needs and preferences without any hidden or late fees.

Adyen partners with Affirm to offer pay-over-time services

 

Improved payment options for Adyen’s customers

Adyen customers globally are seeking payment options that boost business and drive shopper engagement. As a response to this, the fintech is expanding its partnership with Affirm into the UK. It chose Affirm Holdings for its transparent, and long-term pay-over-time options. Adyen is committed to helping more merchants grow and expand, and enabling consumers to pay over time on a schedule that works best for them.

The two companies have been in collaboration since 2020 and began by making Affirm available to eligible Adyen merchants in the US through a merchant’s website or app and in-store through Adyen’s physical payment terminals.

The expansion of their relationship follows another recent move from Adyen and Affirm. In December 2024, the two companies made Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions available to Adyen customers in the US and Canada, as well as opened access for Adyen merchants in Canada to a wider range of Affirm’s offerings. The agreement made Affirm the first BNPL provider to integrate with Adyen for Platforms, a payment solution created for platform businesses such as marketplaces and on-demand services. This collaboration also extends Affirm’s offerings to Adyen’s merchant network in Canada, introducing additional payment options. This came as a response to the broader trend of platforms embedding financial services into their operations, a market estimated to be worth USD 185 billion.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , BNPL, partnership, checkout optimisation , online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen, Affirm
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Adyen

|

Affirm

|
Discover all the Company news on Adyen and other articles related to Adyen in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like