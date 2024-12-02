Jordan Islamic Bank has partnered with Mastercard to expand access to digital payment tools designed for Shari’ah-compliant banking in Jordan.

As part of the partnership, JIB will use Mastercard’s technology and advisory services to develop its consumer card offerings and expand its digital service infrastructure.

The bank plans to introduce new features designed around Islamic banking principles, with an emphasis on secure and compliant payment methods. Mastercard will support this effort through both technical capabilities and strategic consultation.

Focusing on digital infrastructure and inclusion

Officials from JIB stated that the collaboration would support the bank's goal of improving its digital channels and enhancing the customer experience. They noted that access to Mastercard’s global expertise would allow the bank to deliver financial services aligned with Islamic values, while also improving accessibility and security.

Mastercard representatives said the initiative aligns with efforts to expand financial inclusion in Jordan, particularly among consumers who prefer or require banking services that comply with Islamic principles. They added that the partnership is intended to create more personalised and inclusive digital options within the financial ecosystem.

Founded in 1978, JIB has gradually introduced a range of digital services as part of its strategy to meet evolving customer expectations and promote sustainable banking practices.

Other developments from Mastercard

In February 2025, Mastercard partnered with Tamara to introduce split payments in the UAE. This partnership saw Mastercard expanding its presence within the flexible payment and lending ecosystem while offering cardholders the ability to split payments at checkout. It also enabled Tamara to grow its product suite through added-value services provided by Mastercard.

In the same context, a report by Ken Research highlighted that the transaction value for flexible payment services in the UAE is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2027, driven by the country’s ecommerce sector and rise in digital payment solutions.