JIVF partners with OpenWay





Following this announcement, JIVF completed the transition of its credit portfolio, migrating to OpenWay’s Way4 digital payment software platform. This was expected to solidify its quest to accelerate its development process in the market, as well as its commitment to quickly launch improved payment services and ensure a digital-first, secure, and efficient customer experience.

The new JIVF payment system that was built on the WAY4 platform that integrated online back-office and front-office operations which aim to ensure a digital-first client experience, as well as more options and methods from which customers can choose. At the same time, the partnership facilitates rapid launch of customised credit products and secure cross-border payment services. This includes new avenues for devilment and a large range of distinctive solution, such as payment cards, digital wallets, as well as BNPL options.







OpenWay’s recent strategy of development

Belgium-based fintech OpenWay had multiple collaborations and developments in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, OpenWay announced its partnership with Chile-based fintech provider Clip E Payments in order to facilitate the swift integration of its’ digital payments software platform, Way4, for the payment companies and enterprises that operated in Latin America. The companies also aimed to expedite the deployment of innovative services, including card issuance, merchant acquiring, digital wallet solutions, and payment switching.

According to the press release published at the time, Clip E Payments offered operational support in both Portuguese and Spanish, while also being equipped to address the specific challenges and difficulties faced by regional payment companies, which complemented OpenWay’s international experience in the region and field.

Earlier in March 2023, OpenWay announced its collaboration with JACCS International Vietnam Finance Company (JIVF) in order to provide its Way4 payment software service for credit programme delivery. JIVF represented a member of Japan-based customer finance firm JACCS, and its collaboration with OpenWay was expected to enable the company to improve its suite of solutions and meet the requirements of the Vietnamese consumer finance market. This was set to take place by delivering credit programmes in cooperation with local and global businesses.

JIVF’s migration to Way4 aimed to be completed in a matter of months, and Way4 was set to assist the firm with the delivery of individual and corporate credit card tools, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products, the assurance of an improved digital-firs client experience within customer finance, as well as the launch of a digital wallet.





