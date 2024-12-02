JCB, PAYONE enable contactless payments in Germany and Austria





The two companies will focus on providing JCB’s cardmembers and PAYONE’s merchant partners with improved convenience in both in-store contactless and ecommerce transactions. PAYONE offers cashless payment transaction services across diverse industries and, with the introduction of JCB Contactless and J/Secure, the firm wants to provide a frictionless platform for relationship building. This will further facilitate the easy exchange of goods and services between cardmembers and merchants.











The partnership’s objective is to offer an extra layer of protection and assurance to JCB’s card members who complete payments abroad. JCB’s officials have stated that the collaboration supports its strategy to offer access to German and Austrian brands internationally. Moreover, PAYONE wants to enable more secure online payments and to expand the POS with another international contactless payment option.





JCB's solutions





J/Secure adds another layer of security to online payments, by identifying the cardmember and requesting a password, or by using additional information from the authentication process, including device or country. The solution works on compliant merchants' websites or mobile applications.



More information about JCB





In June 2023, the company



SumUp enabled JCB Cards acceptance across its European merchant network in May 2023, wanting to provide new growth opportunities for merchants and JCB’s acceptance network. Through this collaboration, JCB used SumUp’s product suite of business tools and expedited growth rates to ensure that merchants are supported to assist returning travellers after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Global payments brand and credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan, JCB has formed alliances with several leading banks and financial institutions around the world to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. In June 2023, the company partnered with Eazy Financial Services to enable JCB card acceptances across EazyPay's POS and the merchant network in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Both companies want to offer efficient, secure, and convenient services, with clients being able to use their JCB cards at all EazyPay merchant outlets.

About PAYONE