SumUp enables JCB Cards acceptance for European merchants

Following the return of international travel, the collaboration is set to provide new growth opportunities for merchants, as well as JCB’s acceptance network, as it enables merchants to access the spending power of its 150 million card members worldwide.
Alongside SumUp’s extensive product suite of business tools and expedited growth rates, JCB is set to ensure that merchants are well-supported to assist returning travellers. As SumUp’s merchant network includes all-sized businesses from nano entrepreneurs to SMEs, of the likes of grocery stores, taxi companies, and small-sized shops, the collaboration is believed to be an ‘ideal gateway’ to growth for merchants looking to tap into new revenue streams.
SumUp’s compact and portable devices, as well as its paperless onboarding process, let businesses leverage the simplicity and convenience associated with its payment solutions, and enabling JCB Card is set to allow merchants, which are part of its over four million merchants network, to be members of the JCB merchant community and address the customer preference for digital payments.
What is more, the cooperation provides cardmembers looking to leverage JCB Cards when shopping abroad with a payment experience that is both faster and simplified. Cardmembers are also set to be able to rely on the security and ease of use associated with JCB Contactless, which looks to reinforce JCB’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and an increased level of services to its customer base. When making use of JCB Contactless, JCB cardmembers can tap their card on SumUp’s readers to make payments, thus benefiting from payment convenience.
Commenting on this, Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) said that the company is looking forward to partnering with SumUp and working with its merchant network, beginning with countries and regions in Europe, to further increase JCB Contactless acceptance. Per their statement, SumUp’s global presence and tech make it the ideal choice for JCB cardmembers who expect secure and expedited transactions whenever shopping abroad, while providing merchants with new customers and growth opportunities in this competitive market.
