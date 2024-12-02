JCB partners with FrenchSys





Following this announcement, the alliance is set to improve the manner in which banks, financial institutions, terminal manufacturers, and merchant partners accept JCB Cards through the use of an integrated certification process, which will be hosted by FrenchSys.

French acquirers and customers do not need to perform an additional Level 3 certification for terminals in order to accept contact and contactless transactions from JCB cardmembers. This will apply to all payment terminals that comply with the FrenchSys-defined FRv6 and nexo standards, which integrate the latest payment innovations and requirements, such as online PIN features. In addition, they can work with all the national and international card schemes that are currently present in France.

According to the press release, the collaboration is expected to streamline payment terminal setup, which provides merchants with a competitive edge by allowing JCB’s cardmembers to use cards in their stores.







JCB’s latest strategy of development

Global payments brand and credit card issuer and acquirer based in Japan, JCB announced multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of November 2023, JCB expanded its partnership with Stripe in order to increase ecommerce merchant acceptance in Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Throughout this strategic deal, the companies intended to offer new development opportunities for all of Stripe’s ecommerce traders by accepting JCB’s cardmembers. According to the press release published at the time, Stripe’s global presence and its technological services were expected to optimise the manner in which ecommerce merchants provide additional payment methods to JCB’s cardmembers.

At the same time, officials from Stripe mentioned that the collaboration focused on improving the way global businesses and companies sell to customers in Japan and across the region of Asia. Both firms established a global deal in order to offer JCB brand acceptance to all internet merchants that used the Stripe payment platform.

Earlier in September 2023, JCB announced the extension of its partnership with PAYONE in order to enable access to the JCB Contactless and J/Secure product in the regions of Germany and Austria. Both firms were focusing on offering JCB’s cardholders and PAYONE’S trader partners with optimised convenience and security in both in-store contactless and ecommerce transactions and payments. PAYONE was set to offer cashless payment transaction solution across diverse industries.

In addition, with PAYONE’s incorporation with JCB Contactless and J/Secure, the company was expected to provide a frictionless platform for relationship building as well. This aimed to further facilitate the easy and safe exchange of goods and tools between cardmembers and merchants.



