IXOPAY partners with DPO Group

The cooperation is set to focus on helping businesses of all sizes with the extension of their geographic footprint in the region by facilitating transaction processes and payment services.





IXOPAY, DPO Group offering and partnership details

DPO Group’s DPO Pay is a financial technology solutions provider activating within the online payments space in Africa and the Middle East, with more than 100,000 merchants leveraging its products. Its services include online, face-to-face, and over-the-phone payments in customers’ preferred payment methods, enabling varied currencies throughout the region. Additionally, following the November 2022 update of its DPO Pay Mobile app, users are provided with multiple settlement options as well as high-security transactions.

When commenting on the announcement, Manasseh Narh, Head of Business Development at DPO Pay stated that the collaboration between DPO and IXOPAY is a testament to their commitment to connecting small regional and global businesses alike. Businesses that are connected to the IXOPAY payment orchestration platform are now enabled to accept a multitude of forms of payment via DPO Pay in more than 20 countries across Africa.











As detailed in the press release, the integration into DPO Pay is set to help both platforms with increasing their client reach globally, as amongst an extensive range of transaction features, IXOPAY covers over 170 payment provider integrations. The payment orchestration platform allows merchants and white-label clients to implement:

A multi-acquirer setup;

Flexible and smart transaction routing;

Risk management options;

Tokenisation and vaulting;

Additionally, it provides access to existing international and local payment methods. Adam Vissing, VP of Sales, and Business Development at IXOPAY added that the partnership marks a decisive step for the company, as with DPO Pay, they integrated an extensive platform that addresses the requirements of their merchants and white-label clients in Africa and the Middle East and is tailored to their specific needs. IXOPAY is looking forward to improving the collaboration and further exploring opportunities that could arise following this partnership.





IXOPAY recent developments

Throughout 2022, IXOPAY announced several developments, with the most recent one being the January 2023 partnership with fraud and risk management provider Fraud.net aiming to enable international companies and white-label costumers with access to a SaaS payment platform and a fraud prevention solution.

In November 2022, the company made public a collaboration with the cryptocurrency platform Kriptomat to assist it in managing its worldwide payment transactions. In June of the same year, IXOPAY partnered with Concardis/Nets Group to provide payments infrastructure and processing access to merchants.

Furthermore, the company contributed to The Paypers Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023 and provided insights into cross-border payments.

For more information about IXOPAY, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.