Ingenico, a payment acceptance services provider, has gained certification under the latest PCI PTSv7 certification for its Ingenico AXIUM SX5000 products.

The new certification improves payment terminal security, as well as safety for other devices used for processing payment card transactions at the point of interaction. The PCI PTSv7 certification focuses mainly on safeguarding against physical tampering and malware.

The standards introduce payment security requirements for biometric sensors and accessibility features for PIN entry, optimising the internal security of Ingenico’s AXIUM SX5000 terminals. Ingenico got this certification due to the way its new product’s software and hardware are designed, focusing on long-term security and certification updates. The certification is valid until 2035.

Safe and certified terminal devices

AXIUM SX5000 terminals offer a secure, modern, and versatile payment solution for self-service environments while having simple integration capabilities and security features. Ingenico designed the AXIUM SX series to provide reliable and versatile configurations, an improved user interface, and greater flexibility.

With the certification, Ingenico is committed to offering future-ready and safe developments and payment solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs and demands of its clients, which include vendors, acquirers, ISVs, and merchants. The company is also focused on being compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the industry.

Ingenico’s forward-thinking approach to terminal design allowed it to secure the certification by anticipating future security standards during the development of the terminal device solution. This way, the company sent its security test report to PCI SSC early, which ensured the technology’s readiness and reflected the company’s commitment to security.

The initiative follows Ingenico’s launch of a cash-register device designed for a faster checkout. This solution provides a modern payment technology that handles the retail process from checkout to inventory management. It is designed to be a certified and convenient solution for merchants and retailers and help with faster and improved processes.