This solution aims to provide modern payment technology that handles the retail process from checkout to inventory management. It is designed to be a certified and convenient solution for merchants and retailers and help with faster and improved processes.











A checkout solution for in-store purchases

For the retail industry, AXIUM CX9000 offers a checkout POS solution with all necessary tools in one system, which supports third-party ECR apps. It is equipped with a dual display featuring a 15.6-inch touchscreen with an Open Android that is GMS certified, and a second customer-facing screen to facilitate interaction at checkout.

The device provides flexibility and integrated payment security as it obtained PCI certification and EMV V3 compliance, as well as presenting palm rejection technology for secure transactions. It features plug-and-play with minimal setup and a user-friendly interface, making it convenient to install, manage and integrate. It is also designed to be a compact tool that maximises counter space.

The device features payments with ECR services, allowing for integrated sales, transactions, and other business services. Its customer tool can provide loyalty programs, digital receipts, and CRM tools, as well as connectivity with additional accessories, such as printer, cash drawer, camera, and barcode scanner.

Multiple payment types are supported, including contactless and digital wallets. It features dedicated payment zones with optimised processing capabilities for a fast checkout.

Through this new launch, Ingenico aims to help its customers simplify POS solutions and payment integrations. By leveraging the company’s technology, AXIUM CX9000 is designed to offer merchants a fast, convenient and fully integrated checkout experience.

