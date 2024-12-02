Ingenico and Diggecard announce a gift card solution

As per the official statement, Diggecard’s services can now be accessed on PPaaS, Ingenico’s cloud Payments Platform as a Service. News of this development comes at the same time as PPaaS' decision to introduce gift card services on its platform. This new capability reportedly seeks to facilitate the integration of payment and commerce services.

More details about the new card solution

Diggecard enables physical and digital gift card operations at the point-of-sale, including issuing and redemption, among others. The gift card expertise and technology provider additionally extends reporting capabilities that can provide merchants with analytical insights for a better understanding of their customers.

Use-wise, Diggecard’s white-label technology enables merchants to access a suite of self-managed gift card services. The digital gift cards can be distributed by SMS, e-mail, or as a QR code.

The new collaboration aims to remove the complexity of integration for acquirers. What is more, as PPaaS opens gift card programmes to new categories of retailers, it is anticipated that this will generate new revenue streams and boost consumer engagement.

Gift cards are regarded as an established way for businesses to drive revenues to merchants. Following this joint venture, smaller merchants connected to the PPaaS platform through their acquirers can benefit from the same features that larger merchants have in the past. Moreover, they can use Diggecard-operated gift cards to reimburse customers instead of in cash.

The newly introduced gift card solution is expected to provide value to Ingenico’s clients, such as banks, acquirers, merchant services providers, and independent software vendors (ISVs), for whom payments are important. Even more to this point, for this type of clients, services like gift cards are important levers in retaining merchant loyalty and boosting revenue.

When explaining the reasoning behind this collaboration, an official from Diggecard emphasised that the joint venture gives Diggecard the option to deploy its services to merchants across the world.





A short overview of Ingenico and Diggecard’s solutions

Ingenico is a payments acceptance solutions provider that extends its offerings to merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators, and fintech customers.

Earlier in 2023, it was revealed that Payroc partnered with Ingenico in a bid to launch Self/3000, a new unattended payment tool developed for self-service settings.

Diggecard is a SaaS company that extends end-to-end gift card solutions to clients such as banks, acquirers, and technology vendors, with the goal of enhancing the value of their services proposition to their merchants. The company’s platform makes it possible for merchants to establish and manage omnichannel gift card programmes, enabling the sale and redemption of both physical and digital gift cards across various sales channels, including in-store and online.

