ImaliPay, a leading fintech-as-a-service provider, has selected Centropy PR to manage its global communications following a competitive pitch process.











ImaliPay is a ‘Fintech-as-a-Service’ start-up deploying API infrastructure to support embedded financial products and services that promote the operational efficiency of online businesses and drive revenue growth. It offers four main products: automated reconciliation, BNPL engine, payments, and ledgers-as-a-service, along with additional value-added services.





Centropy to manage ImaliPay’s PR

Centropy will lead ImaliPay’s global communications programme, managing thought leadership, media relations, public affairs, and content creation as part of an integrated communications brief.

Officials from ImaliPay said that their business is growing, and they needed the right PR partner to help elevate their brand in Africa and to the wider global fintech community. The Centropy team brings expertise, insight, and creativity to their brief and are delighted to be working with them.





More updates from ImalyPay

The news comes following ImaliPay’s successful USD 3 million funding round to offer financial services to under-served gig workers across Africa.

ImaliPay aims to fill the gap of unserved and underbanked gig workers in the African continent and is now operational in South Africa and Kenya. According to Mastercard Foundation research, African gig economy is expected to reach 80 million workers by 2030, many of whom remain underserved and underbanked.

To spur financial inclusion, in November 2021, ImaliPay has partnered with payments company Cellulant for its payments infrastructure and solutions in Kenya and Nigeria.

The partnership will further drive financial inclusion by allowing ImaliPay users to access financial services quicker through Cellulant’s payment rails. ImaliPay company officials stated that their aim is to build an ecosystem where gig workers can accumulate savings, receive credit and insurance.

Cellulant said that regarding the partnership, they provide solutions to everyday challenges across Africa by digitising payments for various value chains.