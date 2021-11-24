|
News

Cellulant partners with ImaliPay for financial inclusion

Wednesday 24 November 2021 14:39 CET | News

Kenya-based financial platform ImaliPay has partnered with payments company Cellulant for its payments infrastructure and solutions in Kenya and Nigeria.

The partnership will further drive financial inclusion by allowing ImaliPay users to access financial services quicker through Cellulant’s payment rails. ImaliPay company officials stated that their aim is to build an ecosystem where gig workers can accumulate savings, receive credit and insurance.

Cellulant said that regarding the partnership, they provide solutions to everyday challenges across Africa by digitising payments for various value chains.

Cellulant provides a single digital payments platform, named Tingg, addressing the payments needs of businesses. Tingg helps collecting and making payments across multiple payment methods in different currencies.


