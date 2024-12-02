Igoria Trade extends multicurrency offering with Banking Circle

Utilising Banking Circle Virtual IBAN, Igoria Trade will also benefit from fast, SEPA, SWIFT, and Faster Payments transfers. The latter’s online financial platform Trejdoo offers solutions and services, including currency exchange, currency cards, and multicurrency cross-border transfers.

The fintech’s company officials said that their mission is to provide customers with innovative financial services that are tailored to their specific needs. To achieve this they needed to increase the reliability of the IgoriaCard banking infrastructure, especially for the B2B multicurrency cards and accounts, and Banking Circle is the partner to do that, they added.

