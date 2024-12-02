IDEMIA teams with Soft Space to enable Tap on Phone payments

Through this collaboration, merchants and acquirers will be able to accept card and mobile wallet payments by transforming a smartphone or tablet into a POS terminal. By combining its digital payment and identity platforms with Soft Space’s ‘Fasstap’ Tap on Phone solution, IDEMIA is building digital first capabilities for merchants of all sizes.

Designed to support contactless card payment, the offering contains PIN verification, certified by all major global card networks. This Tap on Phone payment solution streamlines the on-boarding of merchants looking to adopt digital payment acceptance. IDEMIA representatives said that this partnership will also enable them to enter new market segments, taking them a step closer to realise the vision of transforming payment services by bridging the physical and digital worlds.

