Australia-based quick-service restaurant Hungry Jack's has tapped Adyen Giving to support donations to Make-A-Wish Australia.

By launching Adyen Giving across its network of 471 restaurants, Hungry Jack's supports Make-A-Wish Australia by enabling its customers to donate at the checkout. As a result of the partnership, Hungry Jack's customers can round up their total to the nearest dollar and donate the difference, helping efforts to grant wishes to critically ill children in Australia.

According to the official press release, the round-up donation was launched during Hungry Jack’s June 2025 annual Wishmaker campaign, and it has raised approximately USD 37,579 (AUD 58,000) in its first month via Adyen Giving. Until the end of 2025, each dollar donated will reportedly be matched by Adyen. Up to now, the initiative has seen a total of USD 1.75 million (AUD 2.7 million) raised for Make-A-Wish Australia.

Adyen Giving is a solution that enables merchants to give their shoppers the option to donate to a nonprofit as part of the payment process. If the customer decides to donate, the donation amount is charged to the same payment method used for the original transaction and paid to the nonprofit’s bank account. All fees subject to the donation are reportedly covered by Adyen.

Adyen has powered Hungry Jack’s payment network since 2018, with its solutions supporting several channels, including transactions across online, in-store, drive-thru, and mobile. By leveraging Adyen Giving, the partnership between the two companies is now also helping turn every checkout into a purpose-driven touchpoint.