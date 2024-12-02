HUMBL launches mobile wallet





Following this launch, customers of HUMBL will have the possibility to use the mobile feature to access digital assets, use a search engine, and verify social media profiles in the same application. The HUMBL Wallet is currently available on the Apple App Store in numerous countries, as well as on Google Play Store, with the HUMBL Social service.

HUMBL aims to design its wallet application as a `Super App`. The feature focuses on allowing clients to perform several functions and products, such as financial technology and mobile payments while continuing to add features in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of users.

Customers have the possibility to buy, sell, and hold digital assets, and make the blockchain-based search for verified NFTs across Polygon, BLOCKS, Ethereum, and more. They can also use the search engine as it provides traditional web, news, imagines, videos, and other types of media.

Furthermore, clients all around the world can use those features with each other, transitioning from Web2 to Web3 while using the company’s application.

While making these processes efficient and fast for its users, HUMBL also focuses on fighting online threads, such as fraud. Using the application, fake profiles, fake reviews or ratings, as well as fraudulent accounts and ads will be recognised, and the customer’s transfers will be done more safely.

Using blockchain and other technology services like KYC and KYB profile verification, as well as decentralised blockchain registries for faster payments and authentication processes, HUMBL prioritises the safety of its clients.

According to HUMBL officials, its mobile wallet will be developed with new features, such as accepting SMB and merchant payments. The wallet and the HUMBL Social can be used as separate applications for now, but they will be merged soon, for both Android and Apple device users. Those features are available while providing customers with authentic inventory, solutions that encrypt and secure their data and payment information, as well as a customer care service, that offers users step-by-step guidance from start to finish online, or via phone.











HUMBL’s development in the ecommerce world

The payment processing company HUMBL offers its clients multiple services and products, covering multiple areas such as NFTs, marketplaces, socials, or the metaverse.

At the end of 2021, HUMBL announced the launch of its HUMBL Pay mobile wallet, which had peer-to-peer (P2P) functionalities. The application enabled customers to buy digital assets while using popular credit cards within the integrated HUMBL Pay mobile wallet, as well as send cryptocurrencies between different HUMBL wallets, and earn up to 7% interest when trading digital assets.

The company wanted to smooth out P2P transactions across major fiat currencies around the world, as well as additional blockchain integration. The application had multiple features, such as the possibility to import contact lists into the wallet, ACH onboarding, BLOCK ETX integrations, and additional digital assets.