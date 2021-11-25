|
HUMBL launches e-wallet with P2P functionalities

Thursday 25 November 2021 13:18 CET | News

US-based payments processing fintech HUMBL has announced the launching of its HUMBL Pay mobile wallet with peer-to-peer (P2P) functionalities.

The mobile app is available both in Apple’s App Store and in the Google Play Store and enables its clients to buy digital assets using the most popular credit cards within the integrated HUMBL Pay mobile wallet, send cryptocurrencies between different HUMBL wallets, and earn up to 7% interest when trading digital assets.

The company aims to smooth P2P transactions across major fiat currencies and additional blockchain integrations. 

Future features of the HUMBL Pay app could include importing contact lists into the wallet, BLOCK ETX integrations, ACH onboarding, and additional digital assets. 

